Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed the optimism that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's visit to Pakistan would prove to be a milestone in realizing Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to resolve major regional conflicts and issues

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that peace, both in Pakistan and Afghanistan, was imperative for regional stability.

She hoped that both brotherly countries will formulate a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of their peoples.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan have close socio-cultural and religious bonds which would eventually be strengthened after this landmark visit of Afghanistan president.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving for promotion of regional peace and stability and this visit will prove to be helpful in this regard.

She expressed the optimism that this visit would also help bring a positive change in the lives of the tribal people, living on both sides of the border.

The SAPM said that Pakistan nation had rendered great sacrifices for the peace and stability of neighbouring country and over 3.5 million Afghans did migrate to Pakistan during Afghan war and still almost two million Afghan refugees were living in this country.

She said during this visit, the leadership of both countries would formulatea comprehensive strategy which would also define contours of our foreignpolicy.