PESS holds special prayers Late Mother of Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A special prayer ceremony for the Late mother of Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, was organized today by the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) which was attended by senior military officials and members of PESS. During the ceremony, recitations of Quran and Fateha were offered for the departed soul.

The prayer ceremony was attended by General Muhammad Afzal, General Liaquat Ali, Admiral Abdul Aleem, Commodore Arshad M Khan, Colonel Syed Jamshed Hussain, Brigadier Tariq Mahmood, Brigadier Zulfiqar Shaheen, Colonel Tariq Kamal, and Aziz Ahmed Awan, Chief Organizer PESS.

Aziz Awan on the occasion read out a message from the Army Chief, General Asim Munir, in which the Army Chief expressed his gratitude to the attendees, particularly PESS members.

The message read that the Army Chief would have attended the prayer ceremony but due to some certain reasons he couldn't participate.General (R) Abdul Qayyum, president PESS while addressing the gathering, emphasized the irreplaceable loss of a mother and said prayers for the high resolve and patience for the deceased family to bear the great loss.

“The parents are a great blessing of Allah Almighty but every soul must depart this world,” said General Qayyum", he said.

“The void left by a mother’s passing can never be filled, yet patience and submission to Allah's will are required.”

Speaking to the media reps on the occasion, General Qayyum expressed serious concerns over the recent surge in terrorism in Pakistan, attributing it to cross-border elements from Afghanistan.

“It is deeply regrettable that terrorism is being induced through Afghanistan,” he said adding that Pakistan has always stood by the Afghan people, but the weapons left behind by the U.S. during drawdown were presently being used to destabilize our Pakistan.

He said that certain forces were exploiting political instability and maligning national institutions to weaken Pakistan.

“To combat these challenges, governance must be strengthened, particularly by empowering local government institutions to achieve lasting peace", he added.

Gen. Qayyum underlined that the situation in the country has deteriorated after the Jaffar Express attack. "BLA and other terrorists are using the weapons left by terrorists during the war against terror", he said. He stressed that it was the responsibility of the Afghan government to stop the Taliban and terrorists. He blamed that India was behind the terror attacks in Pakistan.

He reiterated that the terrorists can never succeed against Pakistan because the entire nation stands united with the armed forces of Pakistan. "From Balochistan to Gilgit-Baltistan, personnel of the armed forces scarify their precious lives to defend the country", he said. He said that Kashmiris should get their rights. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train accident.