PESSI approves cash benefit mobile application

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :After the approval of the Governing Body (GB) of Punjab Social Security, the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) cash benefit mobile application was being launched across Punjab.

According to spokesperson for PESSI here on Thursday, in the first phase, the application had been piloted in 3 directorates in provincial capital.

Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider while talking to media said that cash benefit mobile application was an important step towards the eradication of corruption and promotion of transparency, adding that timely payment of financial benefits to registered workers through mobile application would now be possible.

Registered workers would be able to avail 11 types of financial benefits through the mobile application while sitting at their homes", he added.

He stated that this application was a part of Punjab government's digitization and Khidmat Apki Dehlez Par campaign.

He assured to take every possible step for the welfare and ease of PESSI registered workers.