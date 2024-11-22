PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

The 165th meeting of the Punjab Employees Social Security (PESSI) Governing Body Friday approved the Chief Minister Punjab Social Security Card for the workers which will be issued in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The 165th meeting of the Punjab Employees Social Security (PESSI) Governing Body Friday approved the Chief Minister Punjab Social Security Card for the workers which will be issued in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.

The meeting was held at the head office under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Labour / Chairman Governing Body, PESSI Faisal Ayub Khokhar. It was attended by Secretary Labour Naeem Ghous, Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali, representatives from employers and employees, Finance, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, and Industry departments, along with other relevant officers. Several important decisions were approved during the meeting. Under the scheme, this card will provide various benefits to workers. The meeting also approved the upgradation of Nawaz Sharif Social Security Teaching Hospital, Lahore, from 450 beds to 550 beds. Besides, renaming the Social Security Medical Centers to Social Security Basic Health Units (BHUs) was also approved. The meeting also gave approval to the adoption of minimum health standards by the Health Department and the establishment of Social Security Emergency Centers in Shakargarh and Zafarwal, Narowal district.

The Governing Body authorized PESSI to sign an MOU with Islamabad Social Security in accordance with the institutional private practice rates.

It also approved the establishment of a strategic partnership with the Health Services Academy to further develop expertise in the medical field. This will enhance the specialization and quality of service in PESSI’s health network. Additionally, the affiliation of private sector nursing/ allied health sciences institutes for promoting quality education and training in nursing and paramedics, and the upgradation of Social Security Toyo Nasik to a Social Security Basic Health Unit, were also approved.

The Governing Body issued instructions to take action against unjustified referrals of patients from one medical center to another. Furthermore, the meeting approved amendments to the PESSI Retainership Policy 2019 and changes to the Social Security Ordinance 1965 to establish an upper wage limit. The hiring of consultants for the feasibility report of revamping and upgrading Social Security hospitals and revising the stipend payment for FCPS-II post-graduate trainees working in Punjab Social Security hospitals was also approved

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister for Labour and Chairman of the Governing Body, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, emphasized that all possible measures are being taken for the welfare of workers and their families across Punjab.