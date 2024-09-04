PESSI Commissioner Dismayed Over PC Medical Centre's Poor Condition
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI) Muhammad Ali has expressed dismay over poor and redundant condition of Medical Centre People's Colony and directed for immediate repair, rehabilitate and renovate its building.
He was visiting Faisalabad on Wednesday during his tour to the region for immediate resolution of workers problems. He inspected the Mother & Child Hospital (MNCH) Madina Town and Kalash Hospital, Medical Centers, and Directorates in detail in addition to evaluating quality of services and infrastructure there.
He expressed dissatisfaction over poor condition of Peoples’ Colony Medical Center and issued strict instructions for immediate repair of its building besides making the staff bound to wear proper uniforms.
During his visit, the PESSI commissioner met workers from the Kalash factory and listened to their issues. He announced establishment of a complaint cell at the head office for immediate solution to workers' problems.
The workers’ leaders praised the establishment of complaint cell. The commissioner also issued necessary directions to ensure high standard cleanliness and delivery of quality service in the hospitals, dispensaries, and offices.
He also inaugurated a water filtration plant at Madina Town Hospital and an operation theater at Kalash Hospital.
He interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities provided in the hospitals.
Under the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, the PESSI commissioner also planted saplings in hospitals and said that there would be no compromise on the quality of social security service delivery. He stressed the need of proper monitoring of standards through field visits and assured for timely resolution of workers' and their families' problems.
Medical Advisor Dr. Suhail Aziz, DG Headquarters Azhar Hussain Minhas, SDO, and other were also present on the occasion.
