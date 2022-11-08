PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machines, x-ray units

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institute (PESSI) Ambreen Sajid Tuesday inaugurated 15 dialysis machines, latest x-ray unit and PCR machine in Social Security Hospital Madina Town.

She visited various sections of the hospital and checked attendance of doctors and paramedics in addition to cleanliness condition, availability of medicines and working condition of various machines and gadgets.

She checked quality of food being served to the patients and directed the Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Mumtaz Sheikh to improve performance of hospital staff.

She also planted a sapling in the hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants.

Later, PESSI commissioner visited Social Security (MNCH) Hospital, Faisalabad and reprimanded the medical superintendent over poor administrative arrangements. She said the government was spending huge money to provide latest health facilities to the workers and their families. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, she added.