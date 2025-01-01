Open Menu

PESSI Commissioner Visits Social Security Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESSI Commissioner visits social security hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Muhammad Ali

visited various Social Security hospitals here on Wednesday.

During the visit, he reviewed the performance of Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Rahmat-ul-Alameen

Institute of Cardiology, and Kot Lakhpat Hospital. The Commissioner inspected various

departments and sections of the hospitals, including cleanliness, doctor attendance,

medicine stores, and staff uniforms. The Commissioner was accompanied by Vice

Commissioner Dr Zulfiqar Ali Kharal, Medical Advisor Dr Humaira Buzdar, and other

relevant officers.

He specifically checked the quality of beds in the wards and other patient facilities.

He also reviewed the ongoing development work in the hospitals in detail, with relevant

officials providing briefings on the progress.

Muhammad Ali emphasized that the ongoing construction work in the hospitals should be

completed as soon as possible, without compromising on quality or material standards.

He also instructed the relevant officers to ensure cleanliness in accordance with SOPs

on a daily basis. Furthermore, he directed that the best facilities be provided to patients

in the wards.

The Commissioner stressed that any negligence in the treatment of workers and their

families would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Doctor Progress Muhammad Ali Best

Recent Stories

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

10 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

26 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

27 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

34 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

54 minutes ago
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan