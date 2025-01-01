PESSI Commissioner visits social security hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Muhammad Ali

visited various Social Security hospitals here on Wednesday.

During the visit, he reviewed the performance of Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Rahmat-ul-Alameen

Institute of Cardiology, and Kot Lakhpat Hospital. The Commissioner inspected various

departments and sections of the hospitals, including cleanliness, doctor attendance,

medicine stores, and staff uniforms. The Commissioner was accompanied by Vice

Commissioner Dr Zulfiqar Ali Kharal, Medical Advisor Dr Humaira Buzdar, and other

relevant officers.

He specifically checked the quality of beds in the wards and other patient facilities.

He also reviewed the ongoing development work in the hospitals in detail, with relevant

officials providing briefings on the progress.

Muhammad Ali emphasized that the ongoing construction work in the hospitals should be

completed as soon as possible, without compromising on quality or material standards.

He also instructed the relevant officers to ensure cleanliness in accordance with SOPs

on a daily basis. Furthermore, he directed that the best facilities be provided to patients

in the wards.

The Commissioner stressed that any negligence in the treatment of workers and their

families would not be tolerated.