PESSI decides to gear up construction work of hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :It has been decided to gear up construction work of all under construction social security hospitals to provide medical facilities to registered workers in their native districts.

According to a spokesman for the PESSI, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Institution Kusar Khan started monitoring the construction work and visited Sargodha in this regard where she inspected the under construction social security hospital building.

She was briefed that the building would be completed by October 2023.

She instructed the contractor to gear up speed of construction and directed him to submit weekly progress report.

Kusar Kahn said more than thirty-five thousand workers and their families would have medical benefits from the hospital and it will be one of the biggest hospitals of the PESSI in Sargodha.

She said the hospital was being constructed on 57 kanals land and all medical facilities with thelatest equipments and lab tests would be available. Senior doctors would also be deputed fortreatment of workers, she added.