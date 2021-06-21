PESSI governing body approves budget for FY 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) on Monday approved surplus budget of Rs 19.85 billion for the financial year 2021-22.

The budget was approved in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan here at the Social Security Head Office.

According to the PESSI spokesperson, more than Rs 8.90 billion have been allocated for the provision of medical treatment facilities to the workers and their families in Social Security hospitals, while more than Rs 3 billion will be spent on medical directorates. An amount of Rs 536 million has been allocated for financial compensation to the registered workers.

The major portion of the estimated budget will be collected from the Social Security Contribution.

More than Rs 1.15 billion have been allocated for the medical care wing of hospitals and directorates.

In the meeting, the governing body decided to form advisory committees in social security hospitals across Punjab.

The governing body also approved an increase in the bed capacity of 21 social security hospitals from 1725 to 1825.

The body gave approval to appoint a financial advisor on a 3-year contract, and to set up a social security medical directorate in Sargodha.

The governing body also approved the establishment of a rationalization committee in the head office on a permanent basis.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that the budget of PESSI had been increased in terms of medical and financial compensation as compared to last year, adding that in the new financial year, steps would be taken for the betterment of workers and their families in social security hospitals and dispensaries.

He said that a phone booth system service was being introduced in hospitals to lodge complaint and to address the grievances and problems of the workers.

To promote transparency in the institution, online contribution and online registration of new institutions was being ensured, asserting that the registration process was in full swing to provide facilities to domestic workers.

Secretary Labour Ahmed Javed Qazi, Commissioner Punjab Social Security Umbereen Sajid, Vice Commissioner Punjab Social Security Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, representatives of Finance,Industries, Health Department, Governing Body members and other concerned officers were alsopresent in the meeting.