PESSI honours 15 highest contributors of 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An event was organised by Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to honour 15 highest and most regular employees (contributors) who have paid the highest contribution in the year 2023-24 across Punjab here on Tuesday.

Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar participated in the ceremony as the chief guest, while Commissioner Punjab Social Security Muhammad Ali and Vice Commissioner Zulfikar Ali Kharl, Director General Headquarters Muhammad Hassan, Director Admin Fazal Rabi and Social Security Field Directors were also present.

The minister said, "Our contributors are our capital. The Punjab government and Labour Department stand by their institutions and the departments that love their workers thrive."

The provincial minister said payment of social security contributions is a social and national duty.

"Institutions that have not registered their workers should get their workers registered today," he added.

Commissioner Social Security Muhammad Ali said, "Our contributors are our proudest asset. Fifteen top contributors of 2023-24 are the chief guests of our function, he added. The commissioner acknowledged organisations that submitted contributions on time.

The commissioner paid tribute to those who had submitted contributions on time. He said with the help of contributors, workers and their families were being provided with the best medical facilities and financial benefits.

The Labour Minister, along with the commissioner, also distributed certificates and shields to the contributors, while certificates as well as shields were also given to Social Security Field Director Lahore Gulberg, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad (North) for good performance.