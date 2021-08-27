UrduPoint.com

PESSI Provides Health Facilities, Financial Aid To Workers: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday said the PESSI was providing health facilities and financial assistance to more than seven million workers and their families.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) here.

Secretary Labour Ahmed Javed Qazi, Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider and other officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Commissioner Bilal Haider presented gave a detailed briefing on performance of the PESSI.

The meeting discussed various agenda items of the next 152nd meeting of the governing body which would be held in the current month.

The meeting decided to extend the scope of cash benefit App to the entire province.

The minister said that the department issued social security cards to more than 285,000 workers during three years besides 100 per cent increase in funeral grant to workers' families.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that new social security hospitals were set up in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Sargodha, Taunsa and Faisalabad, adding that workers could get 11 types of financial benefits related to social security through mobile app.

He said that Management Information Systems (MIS) would be installed in all social security hospitals at a cost of Rs 650 million, adding that the number of pharmacists in the PESSI hospitals had been doubled.

