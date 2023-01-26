UrduPoint.com

PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) Hospital Providing Best Medical Facilities To Workers: Dr Khurram Tariq

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 08:45 PM

PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) hospital providing best medical facilities to workers: Dr Khurram Tariq

PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) Hospital Medina Town is providing best medical facilities to the secured industrial workers and their families, says Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) Hospital Medina Town is providing best medical facilities to the secured industrial workers and their families, says Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the Social Security Monitoring and Advisory board meeting, he termed the dialysis unit as a gift for the workers where 15 latest dialysis machines have been installed. He said that more steps are also underway to add highly specialized facilities to the workers. He said that FCCI would also extend full support for the improvement of the hospital. Dr. Khurram Tariq visited the medical ward, operation theatres, CCU, ICU, Laboratory, X-ray unit, Paramedical College and OPDs. He particularly expressed satisfaction over the hygienic conditions and cleanliness in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ijaz Mumtaz Sheikh said that on the special directive of the Secretary Labour, a ward boy is sent along with every referred patient who not only ensures their admission but also arranges medicine for them. He said that staff was required for PESSI counters in civil and allied hospitals for which a letter has already been written to the headquarter. He said that hospital needs a CT scan machine which was expected to be installed very soon. The representative of the workers also pinpointed their problems along with solutions. Dr. Anjum Raza, Dr. Asif Latif Randhawa, Dr. Rubina Hussain, Dr. Farah Naz, Syed Abid Mahmood, Haji Aslam Wafa, Mr. Shahid Ahmad Sheikh Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Social Security and Haji Talib Hussain Rana Chairman EOBI/Labour Department were also present during this meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Farah Medina Chamber Commerce Industry Best Labour

Recent Stories

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospita ..

Commissioner visits cardiac care unit, DHQ hospital

13 minutes ago
 G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Ec ..

G7, Ukrainian Officials Discuss Coordination of Economic Aid for Kiev - White Ho ..

13 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Prof. Ahsan Iq ..

13 minutes ago
 Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under P ..

Over 90 doctors of Sindh imparted training under PLSP by AKU

18 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production ..

UAF inks MoU with AARI for quality seed production

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.