PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) hospital providing best medical facilities to workers: Dr Khurram Tariq

PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) Hospital Medina Town is providing best medical facilities to the secured industrial workers and their families, says Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) Hospital Medina Town is providing best medical facilities to the secured industrial workers and their families, says Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing the Social Security Monitoring and Advisory board meeting, he termed the dialysis unit as a gift for the workers where 15 latest dialysis machines have been installed. He said that more steps are also underway to add highly specialized facilities to the workers. He said that FCCI would also extend full support for the improvement of the hospital. Dr. Khurram Tariq visited the medical ward, operation theatres, CCU, ICU, Laboratory, X-ray unit, Paramedical College and OPDs. He particularly expressed satisfaction over the hygienic conditions and cleanliness in the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ijaz Mumtaz Sheikh said that on the special directive of the Secretary Labour, a ward boy is sent along with every referred patient who not only ensures their admission but also arranges medicine for them. He said that staff was required for PESSI counters in civil and allied hospitals for which a letter has already been written to the headquarter. He said that hospital needs a CT scan machine which was expected to be installed very soon. The representative of the workers also pinpointed their problems along with solutions. Dr. Anjum Raza, Dr. Asif Latif Randhawa, Dr. Rubina Hussain, Dr. Farah Naz, Syed Abid Mahmood, Haji Aslam Wafa, Mr. Shahid Ahmad Sheikh Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Social Security and Haji Talib Hussain Rana Chairman EOBI/Labour Department were also present during this meeting.