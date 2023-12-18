Open Menu

PESSI Recovers Rs 630m Dues From Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 06:14 PM

PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in its special recovery drive has recovered Rs 630 million from defaulting units through its 22 directorates across Punjab during last 15 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in its special recovery drive has recovered Rs 630 million from defaulting units through its 22 directorates across Punjab during last 15 days.

The recovery drive is underway, on the directive of PESSI Commissioner Nadia Saqib, to ensure ensure recovery of long-pending contributions of the relevant units along with the regular collection of monthly workers’ contribution, according to PESSI spokesman here Monday.

He elaborated that local directorate office Lahore collected Rs 125 million, Model Town and Shahdra offices Rs 70 million and 67 million respectively. All the offices in Lahore are so far on the top with regard to performance in the recovery drive.

Nadia Saqib directed the other directorates to gear up their recovery from defaulters so that the collected amount could be utilized for the welfare of laborers and their dependents, which is the major role of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb am ..

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jamee ..

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Careta ..

5 minutes ago
 Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister ..

Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister for acknowledging it's vision

5 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s ..

ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s intra-party elections

17 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

8 minutes ago
Minister commends F/6-3 School's community-led upg ..

Minister commends F/6-3 School's community-led upgradation

8 minutes ago
 Serbian ruling party hails election win amid calls ..

Serbian ruling party hails election win amid calls for protest

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding plantation d ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding plantation drive

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Sha ..

Death anniversary of renowned writer, novelist Shaukat Siddiqui observed

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs 33rd PSCA meeting

5 minutes ago
 PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole demise of E ..

PM Kakar departs for Kuwait to condole demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Alhmad Al ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan