PESSI to introduce self-registration scheme for workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider on Monday said that PESSI had decided to introduce self-registration scheme for the registration of workers.

According to spokesperson for PESSI here, this was a big step of PESSI to bring more workers in the social security scheme.

The PESSI Commissioner said that workers would be able to easily register themselves with social security, adding that a draft had been prepared to change the PESSI law for self-registration scheme which would be introduced after formal approval.

He said that self registration scheme would be able to estimate the exact number of workers in industrial and trading organizations, adding that after the self-registration scheme, no organization would be able to hide the data of its workers from the PESSI.

He said those workers who had not been registered till date would also be able to get benefit from the social security scheme.

Syed Bilal Haider said that PESSI was ensuring provision of modern medical facilities and financial incentives to the registered workers. He said that funds were being released on a priority basis for patients of liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer who could be treated in specific hospitals.

He said that revolutionary measures were also being taken for women workers under PESSI.

The Commissioner said that gynecological wards had been ensured in the social security hospitals near the factories, adding that a 50-bed state-of-the-art gynecological block had been set up at the Social Security Hospital, Kot Lakhpat.

He said that every step was being taken under social security for the development of the workers and their families.