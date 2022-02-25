PESSI to promote employees

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has decided to promote its employees of grade 1 to 15.

According to spokesperson for PESSI here on Thursday, on the direction of Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan, a notification has also been issued by the department in this regard.

The minister said that the employees of Grade 1 to 15 would be promoted on the vacant posts of promotion quota in medical and recovery directorates across the province.

He directed all the directorates to prepare a list of vacant posts and promotion awaiting employees within 45 days.

He said that today, as the chairman of the governing body, he has fulfilled the promise made with PESSI employees union, adding that it is the right of every employee to get promotion.

He said that the employees should fulfill their responsibilities with utmost diligence and dedication.