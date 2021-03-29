Pest control: Agri minister urges farmers to prefer biological methods over chemical control of cotton pests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday urged the farmers to start preferring biological methods to control pests on cotton crop, saying, the chemical control should be linked to the economic threshhold level (ETL) during the upcoming cotton season.

Technology of lesser spray application would be followed to lessen cost on cotton cultivation and biological control techniques would sollely be relied upon before the emergence of hot spots, said the minister while addressing the fourth meeting of cotton planning committee held here at Mango Research Institute (MRI).

Chemical methods of controlling pests should be applied only as a last resort, said the minister.

Gardezi said that a committee headed by PARB chief executive Dr. Abid Mahmood has been formed to plan and strategise promotion of biological control techniques to be implemented in the upcoming cotton season, sowing for which is scheduled to begin from Apr 1.

Other members of the committee included Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Shafqat Saeed, entomologists of Ayub Agricutural Research Institute (AARI) and other members.

Advisor to the CM for agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayee Dasti, secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, chief executive Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) Dr.

Abid Mahmood, DG agriculture extension Dr Anjum Ali, chief scientist AARI Dr. Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, director agriculture information Rafiq Akhtar, director cotton research institute Dr Sagheer Ahmad and other officials were present.

Secretary agriculture Saqib informed the minister that cotton was the important most crop of the region and brought livelihood to ten million people of south Punjab directly. The crop was, however, facing many challenges including climate change, traditional techniques of pest control and availability of high yielding varieties.

Dr. Anjum said that farmers would be provided subsidy on cotton seed and Federal government has allocated a sum of Rs 3.2 billion for the purpose.

He said that Rs 4.4 billion has been allocated for subsidy for controlling white fly while headway made on provision of PB Ropes to farmers at 60 per cent subsidy to control pink bollworm.

The minister ordered that a special campaign be launched to treat seed with medicine before sowing during the upcoming cotton season.

He ordered agriculture extension officials to provide assessments of cotton cultivation from their respective areas, improve farmers training programmes and ensure availability of seed, pesticides and fertilizers in the market.