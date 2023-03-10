Pest store raided over illegal procurement, packing of chemicals

(@FahadShabbir)

A team of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) here on Friday raided a store of a local pesticides business at the Industrial Estate Area and took 650 packs of pesticides worth nearly a million of Rupees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A team of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) here on Friday raided a store of a local pesticides business at the Industrial Estate Area and took 650 packs of pesticides worth nearly a million of Rupees.

Agriculture Officer of PWQCP Dr. Wali Muhammad who led the raiding team said in a statement that fake entries were printed on labels of the pesticides like registration, batch number, date of preparation, expiry and the importer name. He said that 65 cartons, each containing ten (10) packs, were taken into possession, valuing around Rs 975,000.

Upon checking, the team found three different chemicals including Sulphur WG 80 percent and two others and the store incharge and the company owner failed to provide the record of import and other details.

When contacted, the Lahore-based importing company whose name was printed on the label, denied supply of chemicals to the local company in Multan in 2023, the official said and added that an application had been sent to Muzaffarabad police station in Multan for registration of case against the company's owner Saleem Razzaq under Sections 420, 468, and 478 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The samples of the chemicals were collected and seized stock was also handed over to police. The violator was using an unregistered plant to pack pesticides.

Deputy director PWQCP Zulfiqar Ali Ghauri said that the Department was pursuing zero tolerance policy against violators to protect the interest of the farming community.