Open Menu

Pest Threat In Mango Orchards Drops By April End: DD Zohaib Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Pest threat in mango orchards drops by April end: DD Zohaib Ahmed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Director (DD) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Zohaib Ahmed on Tuesday said that pest and disease pressure in mango orchards typically declines to safe levels by April’s end,but advised farmers to keep inspecting and spraying as necessary.

Talking to media,DD Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides said that gardeners should apply one kilogram of nitrogen fertilizer urea per plant as the second dose,spray small nutrients on the leaves.

He said that it was necessary to keep an irrigation interval of 20 days in mango orchards after April.

The DD said that good results can also be achieved by spraying against mouth rot as per the requirement and applying board and paste on the stems.He added that since the fruit fly damages the mango crop,proper arrangements of traps should also be made against it.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

13 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

13 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

13 hours ago
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

13 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

13 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

13 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

13 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan