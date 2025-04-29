Pest threat in mango orchards drops by April end: DD Zohaib Ahmed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Deputy Director (DD) Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Zohaib Ahmed on Tuesday said that pest and disease pressure in mango orchards typically declines to safe levels by April’s end,but advised farmers to keep inspecting and spraying as necessary.

Talking to media,DD Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides said that gardeners should apply one kilogram of nitrogen fertilizer urea per plant as the second dose,spray small nutrients on the leaves.

He said that it was necessary to keep an irrigation interval of 20 days in mango orchards after April.

The DD said that good results can also be achieved by spraying against mouth rot as per the requirement and applying board and paste on the stems.He added that since the fruit fly damages the mango crop,proper arrangements of traps should also be made against it.