Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pest Warning Wing of the Agriculture department has issued an alert regarding wheat diseases.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that some spots of brown and yellow rust have been observed on the wheat crop in Punjab.

The current weather conditions are favorable for the spread of these diseases.

As per the Punjab Agriculture department recommendations, farmers should inspect their crops daily. If signs of disease appear in patches, they should consult local agricultural experts and spray only recommended pesticides on affected areas.