Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pesticide Company's CEO Booked For Fake Products

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Pesticide company's CEO booked for fake products

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A case was registered against the chief executive officer of a pesticide company UDL Karachi as fake pesticides and weedicides worth Rs 11.5 millions were recovered during a raid in limits of Shujabad Sadar Police.

According to the agriculture information department, officers of agriculture department raided and seized pesticides worth Rs 11.

5 million at NLC Bypass. The samples collected during the raid were sent to the lab for analysis. The samples proved fake.

The officers of the department, through a trace and track system, also took some other samples the company UDL Karachi.

According to secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed, nobody will be allowed to sell fake pesticides or weedicides and convey loss not only to farmers but country's economy.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Agriculture Company Shujabad Million

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

27 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago
 â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam Â â€˜to pack thingsâ€™

2 hours ago
 â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,â€™ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.