MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A case was registered against the chief executive officer of a pesticide company UDL Karachi as fake pesticides and weedicides worth Rs 11.5 millions were recovered during a raid in limits of Shujabad Sadar Police.

According to the agriculture information department, officers of agriculture department raided and seized pesticides worth Rs 11.

5 million at NLC Bypass. The samples collected during the raid were sent to the lab for analysis. The samples proved fake.

The officers of the department, through a trace and track system, also took some other samples the company UDL Karachi.

According to secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed, nobody will be allowed to sell fake pesticides or weedicides and convey loss not only to farmers but country's economy.