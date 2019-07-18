UrduPoint.com
Pesticide Dealer Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:25 PM

The agriculture pest warning department team arrested a pesticide dealer and seized fake pesticides worth Rs75,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) -:The agriculture pest warning department team arrested a pesticide dealer and seized fake pesticides worth Rs75,000.

According to official source, a team led by DD Agriculture Plant Protection Dr Amir Rasool raided a shop located in Chak No. 99-GB, Jarranwala and arrested shop owner Muhammad Yasin.

A case was registered against the accused, besides handing over him to Jarranwala Saddar police.

