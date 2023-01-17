Pesticide dealer found murdered in Kasur

A pesticide dealer was found murdered in Tangrian village near Kanganpur on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A pesticide dealer was found murdered in Tangrian village near Kanganpur on Tuesday.

According to police, pesticide dealer Ghulam Rasool resident of Talwandi went missing and his heirs lodged a report to the police concerned.

The police after registering a case started search of the missing person and found his body in Tangrian village near Khangpur.

The body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem.

However, the relatives of victim blocked Kasur-Depalpur road by placing the body.

DPO Kasur Karamat Imran Bukhari has constituted various teams for the arrest of killers.

Further investigation was underway.