Pesticide Dealer Licence Classes Begin
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Classes have been started for obtaining new and renewed pesticide dealers' licences under the supervision of Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection), Sialkot Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.
Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, told APP that an agricultural licence, matriculation pass are important components of easy employment for the youth. By providing proper education to citizens, an agricultural revolution can be brought about in the country, he added.
He said that in the pesticide dealers training program, the participants are trained on the methods of obtaining and selling agricultural chemicals, groups of agricultural chemicals and their classification, proper use of fertilizers, importance of fruit fly traps, wheat diseases, pests and their control, characteristics of pesticide stores, record maintenance, identification of dengue mosquito, symptoms of fever and control, identification of locust and its control, weeds of corn, harmful insects, diseases and their identification and control methods, methods of agricultural chemical samples and harmful insects and diseases of the paddy crop and their identification and control methods.
He said that in these classes, 81 candidates have submitted applications for obtaining new licences while 151 candidates have submitted applications for renewal of licences, which will be formally examined after the classes and licences would be issued to candidates who pass.
