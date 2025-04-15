Open Menu

Pesticide Dealer Licence Classes Begin

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pesticide dealer licence classes begin

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Classes have been started for obtaining new and renewed pesticide dealers' licences under the supervision of Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection), Sialkot Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.

Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, told APP that an agricultural licence, matriculation pass are important components of easy employment for the youth. By providing proper education to citizens, an agricultural revolution can be brought about in the country, he added.

He said that in the pesticide dealers training program, the participants are trained on the methods of obtaining and selling agricultural chemicals, groups of agricultural chemicals and their classification, proper use of fertilizers, importance of fruit fly traps, wheat diseases, pests and their control, characteristics of pesticide stores, record maintenance, identification of dengue mosquito, symptoms of fever and control, identification of locust and its control, weeds of corn, harmful insects, diseases and their identification and control methods, methods of agricultural chemical samples and harmful insects and diseases of the paddy crop and their identification and control methods.

He said that in these classes, 81 candidates have submitted applications for obtaining new licences while 151 candidates have submitted applications for renewal of licences, which will be formally examined after the classes and licences would be issued to candidates who pass.

Recent Stories

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save ..

UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..

20 minutes ago
 Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

35 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

2 hours ago
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

2 hours ago
 40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

2 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

2 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan