Pesticide dealer mugged losing 1 mln

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Two armed dacoits snatched Rs. 01 million from a pesticide dealer at Pipli adda, tehsil Vehari.

According to the police sources, local pesticide dealer namely Liaqat Joyia after getting Rs.

01 million from grain market was heading to his shop, situated at Pipli Adda, 10 km away from Vehari city.

When he reached the shop, two armed motorcyclist mugged him and snatched the amount.

The dacoits, however managed to escape while doing aerial firing.

The police has started the investigation into the matter.