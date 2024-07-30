Pesticide dealer, sales officer booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) A pesticide dealer and sales officer were booked for selling unregistered company's agricultural pesticides and counterfeit pesticides at the Kotli Bawa Faqir Chand area of Pasrur tehsil.

A team of Agriculture (Plant Protection) Department Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Sialkot including Agriculture Officer Shoaib Rasool and Agriculture Officer Saba Tahsin under the leadership of Acting Director of Agriculture Dr.

Maqsood Ahmed raided and seized a large quantity of unregistered company's agricultural pesticides.

The quantity of unregistered company's agricultural pesticides seized from the spot is 1,342kg and its value is Rs. 577,060. A case was registered against the sales officer and dealer.