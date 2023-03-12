Pesticide dealers asked to submit applications for licenses by March 31

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The agriculture department has asked the pesticide dealers to submit applications for obtaining new and renewal licenses by March 31.

Pest Warning and Pesticide Quality Control, Assistant Director Dr Maqsood Ahmed told APP that agriculture department had issued a schedule of dealers training programme for new and renewal licenses of agricultural pesticides organized by Department of Pest Warning and Pesticides Quality Control Sialkot.

According to which, aspirants should submit their applications with collected original fee challan form to the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control Department by March 26 for a new and renewal pesticide license.

He said that a 15-day training programme for candidates for issuing licenses would start from April 1 to 15, while a 3-day training programme for candidates for renewallicenses would start from April 16 to 18 in the office of Assistant Director of Agriculture,Department of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Sialkot.