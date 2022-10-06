Pesticide dealers' training schedule announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Department has announced a training schedule for issuance of licences to pesticide dealers and renewal of those already issued.

According to the schedule, applications will be received from October 10 to 25, while training sessions will start from Nov 1.

The new applicants will pay a training fee of Rs 7,260, while renewal fee is Rs 3,630.

The fresh applicants will have to submit a written application with matriculation certificate, CNIC, domicile photocopies and four pictures of passport size.

Incomplete application will not be entertained, said Assistant Director Asrar Arshad, here Thursday.