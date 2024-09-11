Pesticide Shop Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A shop was sealed for selling pesticides without a license,here on Wednesday.
According to the official sources,a team of agriculture department checked various pesticides shops and found that a pesticides dealer Jibran was selling pesticides illegally at the shop.
The team sealed the shop and got registered a case against the dealer.
