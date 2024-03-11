Pesticides Dealer Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A dealer was booked for selling sub-standard pesticides and fertilizer without having a license, here on Monday.
According to official sources,a team of agriculture department raided at Mateela and caught a dealer Saifullah red handed.
The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against the dealer.
Recent Stories
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum2 minutes ago
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour12 minutes ago
-
Renowned calligrapher Yousuf Dehelvi remembered12 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of actress Tahira Wasti being observed12 minutes ago
-
Riphah invites applications for faculty recruitment at Faisalabad campus12 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods: WWF12 minutes ago
-
18 gamblers held22 minutes ago
-
CCRI suggests measures to get bumper cotton crop22 minutes ago
-
38 arrested, 54 cases registered over profiteering22 minutes ago
-
Behbud Association distributes ration in Thal, suburban places52 minutes ago
-
KP CM sets up complaint cell52 minutes ago