Pesticides dealer booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A dealer was booked for selling sub-standard pesticides and fertilizer without having a license, here on Monday.

According to official sources,a team of agriculture department raided at Mateela and caught a dealer Saifullah red handed.

The team sealed pesticides stock and got registered a case against the dealer.