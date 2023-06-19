UrduPoint.com

Pesticides Factory Catches Fire At Multan Industrial Estate

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pesticides factory catches fire at Multan industrial estate

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A pesticides factory caught fire at industrial estate area in Multan early hours of Monday triggering a prompt response from rescuers who extinguished the fire within few hours.

District emergency officer Dr Kaleemullah said in a statement that ten fire fighting vehicles participated in the operation and successfully put out the fire within few hours.

Few vehicles and firefighters were left at the scene to monitor the cooling process, he said adding that fire was curtailed in the godown where chemicals were stored and where the fire had erupted.

He said that the cause of the fire would be investigated by the fire investigation team of Rescue 1122 Multan as per the safety act and a report will be submitted to the high-ups.

Related Topics

Multan Fire Vehicles Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

27 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

38 minutes ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

2 hours ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.