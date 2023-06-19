Pesticides factory catches fire at Multan industrial estate

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A pesticides factory caught fire at industrial estate area in Multan early hours of Monday triggering a prompt response from rescuers who extinguished the fire within few hours.

District emergency officer Dr Kaleemullah said in a statement that ten fire fighting vehicles participated in the operation and successfully put out the fire within few hours.

Few vehicles and firefighters were left at the scene to monitor the cooling process, he said adding that fire was curtailed in the godown where chemicals were stored and where the fire had erupted.

He said that the cause of the fire would be investigated by the fire investigation team of Rescue 1122 Multan as per the safety act and a report will be submitted to the high-ups.