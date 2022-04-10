Pesticides free farming being develop to address poverty, mal-nutrition at tribal area of Koh-e-Suleman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :To address issue of mal-nutrition and poverty in tribal areas of Koh-e-Suleman, the government was patronizing pesticides- free farming at nearly 4000 acres, said Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel.

Talking to APP here, Saqib Ateel maintained that the area was new for agriculture and clear from use of extensive pesticides. So, start of agriculture with organic inputs and practices compatible with organic farming can help yield best results, he apprised.

In the country, the use of insecticides, pesticides and artificial fertilizers increased manifolds during the past 3- 4 decades. The damage caused due to the indiscriminate usage of excessive pesticides and fertiizers is alarming, said Saqib. The secretary agriculture south Punjab regretted, excessive use of pesticides and fertilizers not only leave residues in soil, water and air but also have adverse effects on the non-target organisms such as pollinators, parasitoids, predators and wild animals.

About organic farming in Koh-e-Suleman areas, Saqib observed that the government was providing technical and financial assistance. For this purpose, nearly 4,000 acres including wheat (3000-acres), sorghum (150 acres), bajra (500), vegetables (94 acres), date palm (6 acres), Citrus (27 acres), Olive orchards (75 acres) and some others were sown in the area, with assistance (technical, financial) of the government.

Saqib apprised that it was tried to restrict the use of chemicals on crops in the area through awareness sessions, held regularly with the peasants of the area.

Similarly, extract of plants such as neem, kortuma, aak, tobacco and hing etc have been found very effective against insects control.

About other measures, the secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib stated that organic plant protection technology packages compatible with organic farming were being developed. The behavior of pests will also be studied altitude wise with special reference of temperature and humidity.

Economic analysis of the vegetable plots treated with organic pesticides in the project area with same crops treated with inorganic pesticides in settled area of the province will also be made, he disclosed.

Under the project, the farmers were being motivated for maximum sowing of such plots. The organic orchards will not only feed local people but help earn maximum returns.

About future plan to enhance scope of organic farming, Saqib added, for pests' control on vegetables plots and orchards, the use beneficial insects will be continued in the area with the help of bio labs, especially introduced in South Punjab, stated Saqib.

Similarly, the government will also help establishing organic produce marketing outlets to facilitate farmers and other citizens, who wished to enjoy organic food, Saqib concludes.