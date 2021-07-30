UrduPoint.com

Pesticides Sale Allowed Only Under Cash Memo: Agro Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pesticides sale allowed only under cash memo: Agro department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Agriculture department has ordered all the pesticides dealers to avoid selling pesticides to farmers without issuing a valid cash memo and register all details of the farmers who used to buy it.

Officials also barred pesticides dealers from selling same pesticides repeatedly and ordered that only the recommended quantity of pesticides or mixtures be sold to farmers, neither more nor less, according to an official release issued here Friday.

The cash memo to be issued to the buyers must have Names of farmers, their phone numbers, crop name, crop problem i.e disease or enemy pest name, and the name of the pesticides sold. This exercise must be undertaken by the dealers on a daily basis.

These details should also be incorporated in a separate register at the shop, the release said. It further stated that sprays should be sold only in case the pest infestation reached economic threshold level (ETL).

Pesticides dealers should sell only the registered pesticides, the release said and warned that any violation of above mentioned guidelines would result in action as per law against the dealers.

Agriculture department officials have already been issued instructions to enforce the guidelines in letter and spirit to save country's agriculture and take action against those found violating the new instructions.

