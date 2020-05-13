UrduPoint.com
Pesticides Spray To Combat Locusts Continues In Tharparkar

Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:18 PM

Pesticides spray to combat locusts continues in Tharparkar

The additional director agriculture has directed the official concerned to keep in view the adverse impact of anti-locusts spray on animals while carrying out spray on locusts

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The additional director agriculture has directed the official concerned to keep in view the adverse impact of anti-locusts spray on animals while carrying out spray on locusts.

In a statement on Wednesday Additional Director Agriculture Tharparkar, Muhammad Idrees, said that in order to control locusts swarms anti-locust spray was being carried out in different talukas of district.

He said that entry of animals should be banned in those areas where spray was carried out so that animals as well as human could be prevented from hazardous impacts of spray.

He said and added that anti-locusts spray has been carried out in 200 hectares of area so far.

