Pesticides Spray Underway In Cantonment Areas

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :To prevent Coronavirus, the pesticides spray in Public Places including mosques was under way in Cantonment areas of city.

Sanitizers and Masks were also being distributed among the residents of Cantonment areas.

These views were expressed by Cantonment Executive Officer Tanveer Ashraf while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

He said that the staff of Cantonment was busy keeping the area clean and green beside that various teams had also been formed for the facilitation of the public.

He urged the people to act upon the precautionary measures instructed by government and stay at home so that the spread of coronavirus could be controlled, he added.

