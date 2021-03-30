Pesticides to be applied only at economic threshold level for profitable cotton:Saqib Ali Ateel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday said that pesticides would be applied only at the economic threshold level (ETL) to kill white fly and other enemy pests but stressed only those pesticides would be selected that do not kill friendly pests for profitable cotton cultivation during the upcoming season.

Presiding over a meeting with the pesticides companies representatives here on Tuesday, he said that Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has made it clear in a planning committee meeting last Monday that biological control techniques should be applied to counter enemy pests during next cotton season and pesticides should be applied only as a last resort i.e at economic threshold level (ETL).

It is pertinent to mention here that agriculture minister formed a committee led by PARB chief executive Dr. Abid Mahmood to promote and strategize the application of biological control techniques to lessen cost on cotton cultivation.

Saqib said that cotton covered most of the crop area in south Punjab and agriculture department would issue recommendations in the light of advisory committee decisions for better crop care.

He also refreshed the knowledge of pesticides companies and dealers on rules adding that every distributor should have an ISO certified laboratory and an entomologist so that any product they launched to kill white fly or any other enemy pest must be analyzed before marketing.

He forbade distributors from keeping the pesticides open and instructed them that it should be properly packed with label carrying the name of only those pests that it can kill. Otherwise,their license would be cancelled, he warned adding that only those distributors would be allowed whose pesticides would be effective against pests.

He ordered officials to hold distributors bound to stock pesticides in accordance with the SOPs. He asked pesticides inspectors to ensure enforcement of SOPs.

He said that training programmes for farmers should focus on application of pesticides only at the ETL. All pesticides companies should hold their field staff bound to follow the agriculture department's advisory on pesticides sprays. They must avoid spraying mixture of different sprays besides the protective sprays that were applied before the pest incidence but turn out to be a waste of resources.

Additional secretary task force south Punjab Barakullah Khan, deputy secretary Asaif Raza, diorector agriculture extension Shahzad Sabir and other officials were also present.