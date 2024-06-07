Open Menu

Pesticides Worth Rs 2.4m Seized From Illegal Store

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Department of Agriculture Pest Warning raided and seized 804 litres pesticides worth Rs 2.4 million from illegal store in industrial estate area here on Friday.

Assistant Director Pest Warning Syed Asmat Hussain Shah raided at illegal store of Muhafiz crop in industrial estate area and recovered pesticides.

Pesticide Inspector Syed Asmat took action and filed a prosecution against suspects owner of the company Muhammad Javed and stockholder Muhammad Naeem for maintaining an illegal store under Pesticide ordinance with Muzaffarabad police station. The pesticides were confiscated and handed over to the police. Samples of the pesticides were collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Strict action was being taken against the mafia involved in the production and sale of counterfeit agricultural inputs under zero tolerance policy.

APP/sak

