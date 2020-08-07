UrduPoint.com
Pests Damage 'White Gold' In Alipur

Pests damage 'White Gold' In Alipur

Different pests have incurred a great loss to cotton also known as "White Gold" in Tehsil Alipur and its suburban areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Different pests have incurred a great loss to cotton also known as "White Gold" in Tehsil Alipur and its suburban areas.

Farmers including Fazal Hussain, Malik Khursheed, Jehangir Khan and others told APP on Friday that Jassid, Thrips and white fly have badly damaged their crops.

The informed that the cotton flowers,bolls and leaves have started falling after drying up alleging that they suffered huge loss due to lethargy and inefficiency of agriculture department.

They said that all their efforts for earning good profit from the crop have ended in smoke.

When contacted, Deputy Director Agriculture refuted the allegations as baseless.

He stated that farmers were exaggerating the situation saying that department teams were working hard in the filed for cotton in Alipur.

