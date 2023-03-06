UrduPoint.com

Pet, Birds Show At Agriculture University Peshawar On Mar 7

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) will hold a pet and birds' show at the Ghulam Muhammad Khattak sports Complex on March 07 (Tuesday) at 9 a.m.

The show would bring a day full of furry, feathery and scaly friends; from cats and dogs to birds and fish.

The forum would provide an opportunity to everyone to bring pets and birds along to participate, said an AUP spokesperson.

The event is being organised by the faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

