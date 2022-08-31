Pet cat rescued during demonstration by Rescue 1122 staff in Lower Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The staff members of KP Rescue 1122 Wednesday exhibited inspirational dedication to duty and sacred cause of saving living creatures thereby putting their own life in danger by crossing the raging river in Lower Kohistan through hanging iron ropes to rescue a stranded pet cat.

The rescue operation was carried in Pattan Tehsil of Kohistan district where Rescue 1122 team shifted an eleven member stranded family.

For crossing of river, the officials made arrangement of tying iron ropes to cross the raging river and for shifting of stranded family comprising of two women and two children.

After completing family rescue, their pet cat also reached on the site and made noises to divert attention of her owners and rescue officials.

On seeing innocent soul in trouble and need of help, an official of Rescue 1122 went back to the other side of the river and brought the feline back of safety.

During crossing of river, the cat became scared due to ferocity of water tides and jumped from the hands of rescue official who forthwith caught her again and saved her from felling into the river.

On reaching to safety, the family members expressed great gratitude to the officials and highly appreciated their courage and dedication to duty which is not only confined to rescuing human beings but also all living creatures.