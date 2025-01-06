Open Menu

Pet Cat Show Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Pet cat show held

A cat show (pet cats) was organized by the Pakistan Feline Club at the university of Agriculture, Faisalabad, in which fans registered their pet cats and dogs online here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A cat show (pet cats) was organized by the Pakistan Feline Club at the university of Agriculture, Faisalabad, in which fans registered their pet cats and dogs online here on Monday.

According to university’s sources, cats of different breeds such as Persian, Himalayan, Siamese, Scotch Fold and British Shorthair were brought in the competition.

President club Ahmed Tasleem as a judge graded the cats.

Later, pet owners were given trophies and food gifts for the best care.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Agriculture Best

Recent Stories

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

4 bootleggers held, 158 liters liquor recovered

26 seconds ago
 384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

384 EUM students get Honhaar scholarship

28 seconds ago
 15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Po ..

15 suspects arrested in Shahzad Town during ICT Police search operation

29 seconds ago
 AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of ch ..

AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Huss ..

31 seconds ago
 CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding count ..

CNS praises Coastal Command for safeguarding country’s coastal areas despite c ..

19 seconds ago
 FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last yea ..

FDA provides relief on 2,888 applications last year

20 seconds ago
Finance minister Federal Minister for Finance and ..

Finance minister Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aura ..

1 second ago
 PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn h ..

PFA seizes 1,000kg gram flour prepared with corn husk

22 seconds ago
 IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases de ..

IHC disposes of PTI leader's plea seeking cases details

23 seconds ago
 Pet cat show held

Pet cat show held

25 seconds ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 16

25 minutes ago
 IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan