Pet Cat Show Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:39 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) A cat show (pet cats) was organized by the Pakistan Feline Club at the university of Agriculture, Faisalabad, in which fans registered their pet cats and dogs online here on Monday.
According to university’s sources, cats of different breeds such as Persian, Himalayan, Siamese, Scotch Fold and British Shorthair were brought in the competition.
President club Ahmed Tasleem as a judge graded the cats.
Later, pet owners were given trophies and food gifts for the best care.
