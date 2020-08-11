UrduPoint.com
PETA Participates In Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:16 PM

PETA participates in tree plantation drive

Provincial Finance Secretary, Punjab Elementary Teachers Association (PETA) said that PETA had also been participating in Tiger Force Tree Plantation Drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Finance Secretary, Punjab Elementary Teachers Association (PETA) said that PETA had also been participating in Tiger Force Tree Plantation Drive.

Provincial Finance Secretary, PETA, Ms.

Kalsoom Akhtar planted a tree at a local school. She said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan dreamed of making country green and clean. "Tree plantation campaigns help in making environment free of pollution," she said.

She urged teacher community, staff of educational institutions and students to must participate in tree plantation drive.

