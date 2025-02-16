ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In every bloom, there’s a story of love, joy, and special moments. The world of flower sellers is one where fragrance meets emotions, where each petal sold carries the essence of love, affection, and celebration. As important days like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and weddings bring flurries of activity, these sellers watch their businesses blossom. Their days are filled with the sweet smell of blooms, but behind the petals lies a deeper connection to the joy of giving and receiving.

Kashif, a florist at Super Market Islamabad talking to APP, was amazed by the overwhelming demand. “On regular days, we sell around 400 to 500 flowers, but during occasions like Valentine’s Day, that number skyrockets to 15,000 to 16,000 per vendor,” he said. Super Market and F-6 Market are the most popular spots for floral shoppers.

Islamabad’s flower markets were packed with a wide variety of blooms, from red and yellow roses to tulips, lilies, gladiolus, and the delicate white gypsophila, often used in decorations.

New trends have emerged alongside traditional bouquets. Florist Mudassir observed that customers now prefer more elaborate arrangements, incorporating ribbons, chocolates, and heart-shaped balloons. “A bouquet is no longer just a gift; it’s a thoughtful expression of love,” he explained.

The markets in Islamabad were filled with a stunning variety of flowers—roses, tulips, lilies, gladiolus, and gypsophila, also known as "baby’s breath."

These flowers primarily come from Pattoki, Pakistan’s 'City of Flowers.' Kashif shared, “Most of the flowers sold here come from Sahiwal, Arifwala, and Pattoki. Bulk orders are placed, and the flowers are carefully packed for delivery. ‘Cut flowers,’ prized for their long stems and elegance, are especially in demand.”

The excitement of Valentine’s Day was not confined to the markets. Even street corners and traffic signals became makeshift floral stalls. Vendors, including children, sold garlands and single-stem roses. Mehboob, a garland seller, revealed that he sold over 1,000 garlands on Valentine’s Day, a huge jump from the usual 50 to 100 per day.

Sultana, a local shopper, said, “On Eid, we expect clothes or jewelry, but on Valentine’s Day, our hearts yearn for flowers.

” Another woman, Nadia in her remarks about the timeless appeal of flowers shared with APP, said, “Flowers have always been a symbol of love for me. Even now, when my husband or children gift me flowers, it brings so much joy to my heart.”

Even children embraced the spirit of love. A 12-year-old boy, Dawood, holding a small bouquet, smiled and said, “My mother is my first love, and I’m spending my pocket money to buy these flowers for her.”

Professionals and government employees also joined in the Valentine’s Day celebration. Muhammad Tahir, a government worker, proudly carried a bouquet for his wife. “She is the light of my life and the mother of my children. This is a small gesture to show my appreciation,” he said.

With the surge in demand came higher prices. A single red rose with a six-inch stem was priced between Rs100 and Rs150, while a bouquet of red roses cost anywhere from Rs500 to Rs700. Artificial flowers ranged from Rs70 to Rs120 each, and Valentine’s-themed teddy bears, heart-shaped cushions, and gas-filled balloons ranged from Rs300 to Rs2,500.

According to the Ali Flower Market, the past two days saw record-breaking sales of red roses and rose petals, with petals alone selling for Rs500 per kilogram.

Several other global occasions also bring joy and flowers into many hands. Mother’s Day, with its focus on honoring maternal love, is a key time for florists. Weddings, anniversaries, and engagements also see flowers symbolizing love and new beginnings. Other celebrations like Christmas, New Year’s, and birthdays feature floral arrangements that add warmth and cheer, making flowers a timeless gift for nearly every occasion.

The economic impact of these occasions is significant. With thousands of flowers sold, along with increased demand for items like teddy bears, chocolates, and balloons, the floral industry generates billions of rupees during events like Valentine’s Day. From farmers to vendors and supporting businesses, these celebrations fuel the local economy. Flower sellers not only spread love but also drive economic growth, turning petals into prosperity.