Petaro-Sehwan Road Project In Progress: NHA Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said that the construction of additional two lane carriage way N-55 was in progress from Petaro to Sehwan road.

The 128-kilometer long road has four segments.

Talking to APP, the official said, "The progress on under Package-1/A, having the 20 km stretch of road from Mehran University to Petaro has been completed and is open for traffic." Similarly, under Package-1/B, the 20 km stretch of road from Petaro to Khanote has also been completed and is also open for travelers, he added.

He said that Package-1/C, which covers the 24 km stretch of road from Khanote to Manjhand, was recently re-tendered, and the contract has been awarded to M/s Aitmaad Builders & Developers.

The contractor and the consultants have mobilized at the site in January 2023 and have established a camp at Khanote.

He stated that earthwork has started in the first 10 km stretch of road, and the physical progress stands at four percent on Package-1/C.

Under the Section 1, CAREC Tranche-1, he said, "The stretch of road from Manjhand to Sehwan, which spans 66.370 km, has been awarded to M/s Xinjiang Bexin Road & Bridge Group Co. Ltd." He said, "The progress on this patch stands at 86 percent, with construction activities like earthwork and bridge construction at Amri taken in hand for the balance eight kilometers." He underlined, "The completion date for CAREC Tranche-1 stretch has been set for September 2023, which is subjected to availability of funds."/395

