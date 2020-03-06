Petition against 'Aurat March' dismissed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on 'Aurat March' and displaying of controversial banners on 'Woman Day'.

The bench declared the petition as non-maintainable and turned it down filed by three citizens.

During the course of proceeding, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the women were demanding their due rights through this march that were also granted by Islam. It was islam which stopped the incidents of burying daughters alive, he added.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court that such march should be conducted in view of the light of Islam and law.

To this, the chief justice asked, where an anti-Islamic thing was done in it.

The organizers of the march had clarified it the other day in a press conference.

The chief justice said the slogans were pertaining to the rights of women being not provided to them so far. When they had clarified the meaning of slogans then how someone could interpret them on his own, he further said.

The chief justice said an action would be taken if law was broken during the women march. The bench observed that the petitioner was demanding relief from the court before the time.

Justice Minallah said the court hoped that the petitioners would approach the court regarding the implementation of Islamic laws. After this, the bench reserved the judgment and later, declared it as non-maintainable.