UrduPoint.com

Petition Against DG ACE Appointment Referred To LHC CJ

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Petition against DG ACE appointment referred to LHC CJ

A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Tuesday referred a petition challenging the appointment of director general Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before a larger bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Tuesday referred a petition challenging the appointment of director general Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before a larger bench.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the caretaker Punjab government was responsible for holding transparent elections in Punjab only and it could not make appointments and transfers. He argued that the caretaker government had appointed Sohail Zafar Chatta as DG ACE Punjab in violation of rules.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment being illegal.

However, a law officer opposed the petition and submitted that the caretaker government was empowered to make appointments and postings. He further argued that the petition was not maintainable. To which, the petitioner's counsel argued that the petition was maintainable.

At this stage, the law officer submitted that a larger bench was hearing identical petitions and requested the court to refer the matter to it.

Subsequently, the court referred the petition to the LHC chief Justice with a request to fix itbefore the larger bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Asad Umar Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Court

Recent Stories

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

3 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

3 minutes ago
 World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20 ..

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

3 minutes ago
 Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomo ..

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

27 minutes ago
 World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.