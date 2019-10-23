UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petition Against Fazlur Rehman Dismissed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:05 PM

Petition against Fazlur Rehman dismissed

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ban on broadcasting of speeches of JUIF's Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on TV channels and termed the plea as non-maintainable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking ban on broadcasting of speeches of JUIF's Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on tv channels and termed the plea as non-maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that controversial remarks were even used against judges on social media. Why this court should stop anyone, how such words affect someone, he asked the petitioner.

The Chief Justice further remarked that there should be freedom of expression in the country for people.

This was a global world and an era of social media, he added.

One should have demonstrated positive role in society, so no one could criticize him, he said.

Petitioner Shahjahan Advocate pleaded that speeches of Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be banned as he had been maligning the state institutions.

He also prayed the court to ban the JUIF's activities in Pakistan.

After listening arguments, the court rejected the petition declaring it asnon-maintainable.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice World Social Media Islamabad High Court TV Court

Recent Stories

Sindh govt allows 0.5 per cent job quota for trans ..

2 minutes ago

PCB statement on T10 League

10 minutes ago

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

19 minutes ago

NAB rejects allegations about delay in Nawaz Shari ..

19 minutes ago

Ghusal ceremony of Hazrat Mian Mir's shrine held

1 minute ago

Wheat sowing to begin from Nov 1

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.