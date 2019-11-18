UrduPoint.com
Petition Against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC Seeks Reply From The Federal Govt

Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:51 PM

A local citizen challenged the JUI-F's Plan-B under which the party was going to stage countrywide protests against the government.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Federal government on a petition challenging JUI-F's Plan-B under which the party was going to launch countrwide protest against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Justice Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court passed the order on a petition moved by local citizen Irfan Ali. Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that JUI-F Chief was going to launch countrywide protest after his Azadi March against the government.

The party, he said, had announced to block highways and roads in various parts of the country. The protests across the country would paralyze the system, he submitted. He further said that the JUI-F's protest was against the country's constitution. He asked the court for action against JUI-F leadership.

After hearing arguments, Justice Bhatti issued notice to the federal government and sought reply about its stance as what they were going to do to deal with the JUI-F's protests across the country.

