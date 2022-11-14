UrduPoint.com

Petition Against Long March: Lahore High Court Directs Ministry, Others For Filing Reply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Petition against long march: Lahore High Court directs ministry, others for filing reply

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry, inspector general of police Punjab and other respondents for filing reply to a petition, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march and protests, till November 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry, inspector general of police Punjab and other respondents for filing reply to a petition, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march and protests, till November 21.

The court also issued a notice to advocate general Punjab for assistance in the matter.

The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by trader's leader Muhammad Naeem Mir.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the people were facing difficulty due to the protests.

However, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais argued that it was a preliminary hearing and the court had to issue formal notices to parties before hearing them.

An additional attorney general submitted that the Federal government had written Punjab government for controlling law and order situation in the province, adding that the provinces were bound to comply with directions of the federal government. He submitted that it was a matter of public interest.

He submitted that motorway and GT Road were two important highways, which were also arteries of the province, adding that one of them had been completely closed.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 21 and directed respondents for filing reply till the next date of hearing. The court also issued a notice to advocate general Punjab and sought assistance in the matter.

The petitioner had submitted that if PTI was not stopped from the long march then there might be a situation of anarchy in the country. He submitted that the constitution did not allow anyone to disrupt commercial activities and peace. He pleaded with the court to direct respondents for stopping the PTI's protests and long march, besides seeking directions to make arrangements for the protection of life and liberty of the business community and public at large. He further prayed the court to direct respondents to take steps for the betterment of law and order situation in the country and arrange open places outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests and processions by the political parties.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Interior Ministry Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Law And Order Long March Road November From Government Court

Recent Stories

Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codif ..

Biden Says Doesn't Expect New US Congress to Codify Federal Abortion Protections

35 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

38 seconds ago
 Javed Latif seeks speaker's ruling to 'gag' Imran' ..

Javed Latif seeks speaker's ruling to 'gag' Imran's media talk against national ..

39 seconds ago
 Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Majority of Fort ..

Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Majority of Fortune During Lifetime - CNN

41 seconds ago
 MoHR announces scholarships for minorities' studen ..

MoHR announces scholarships for minorities' students

31 minutes ago
 Wall Street rally reverses as dollar rises

Wall Street rally reverses as dollar rises

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.