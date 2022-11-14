Petition against long march: Lahore High Court directs ministry, others for filing reply

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry, inspector general of police Punjab and other respondents for filing reply to a petition, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march and protests, till November 21.

The court also issued a notice to advocate general Punjab for assistance in the matter.

The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by trader's leader Muhammad Naeem Mir.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the people were facing difficulty due to the protests.

However, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais argued that it was a preliminary hearing and the court had to issue formal notices to parties before hearing them.

An additional attorney general submitted that the Federal government had written Punjab government for controlling law and order situation in the province, adding that the provinces were bound to comply with directions of the federal government. He submitted that it was a matter of public interest.

He submitted that motorway and GT Road were two important highways, which were also arteries of the province, adding that one of them had been completely closed.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 21 and directed respondents for filing reply till the next date of hearing. The court also issued a notice to advocate general Punjab and sought assistance in the matter.

The petitioner had submitted that if PTI was not stopped from the long march then there might be a situation of anarchy in the country. He submitted that the constitution did not allow anyone to disrupt commercial activities and peace. He pleaded with the court to direct respondents for stopping the PTI's protests and long march, besides seeking directions to make arrangements for the protection of life and liberty of the business community and public at large. He further prayed the court to direct respondents to take steps for the betterment of law and order situation in the country and arrange open places outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests and processions by the political parties.