Petition Against Maulana Fazl Dharna, Protest Premature: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:57 PM

Petition against Maulana Fazl dharna, protest premature: Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) while declaring petition filed against Azadi March and Dharna by JUI-F as premature has adjourned the hearing till one week

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) while declaring petition filed against Azadi March and Dharna by JUI-F as premature has adjourned the hearing till one week.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah took up for hearing petition filed by Hafiz Ehtesham Wednesday but the petitioner could not satisfy the court with his arguments.The petitioner took the plea Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using the name of Tahhafaz-e- Khatm-e- Nubawwat and Namoos-e-Risalat.

Earlier a dharna of this nature had taken place in Faizabad and the Supreme Court (SC) had given a decision upon it.Hafiz Ehtesham said SC has allocated Democracy Park for Dharna.Chief Justice Athar Minnallah remarked " protesting is fundamental right of every one.

But others have also their right not to be embarrassed in protests. In 2014 this court had said protesters have right to hold Dharna.The Chief Justice IHC remarked " this court had ordered on PTI Dharna in 2014 that magistrate should allow and this is job of deputy commissioner to implement court's orders.

Judge remarked " Supreme court and this court decisions are binding on Dharna walas.Chief Justice Athar Minallah while addressing the petitioner observed " your petition is premature as no one has filed application in connection with Dharna.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked " on the eve of PTI March we had made it binding on deputy commissioner that dharna wallas should seek permission otherwise they cannot stage dharna.

It is job of magistrate to regulate dharna. Your petition is premature because they have not sought permission so far. Ensuring implementation of law is responsibility of Islamabad management. Nothing has happened so far.

No one can stage dharna without seeking permission. Voicing protest is fundamental right but people should not be embarrassed due to it.The court while giving time to the petitioner to hire lawyer adjourned hearing of the case for one week.

