Petition against Old Ravians Union elections dismissed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :With a majority verdict, the Election Commission of the Old Ravians' Union (ORU) has dismissed the complaint filed by Rana Asad Ullah Khan and others challenging the validity of the ORU election.

Two of the three members commission, namely Prof. Dr. Sultan Shah and Prof. Dr. Ahmed Adnan, stated in an order that the election was conducted in accordance with the ORU Constitution and the Rules governing the ORU Election. They also said that the notifications issued by the Commission on 14.02.2021 and 16.02.2021 and the final notification issued by the Patron-in-Chief/Vice Chancellor GC University Lahore on 19.02.2021 are upheld.

Thus, the newly elected ORU Executive Committee comprising the elected representatives/office bearers of the Union are legally authorized to exercise all the executive and financial powers entrusted to them by the ORU Constitution.

Prof Adnan and Prof Shah pointed out that the quorum required for the hearing by Honorable Justice (r) Sheikh Farooq had not been maintained and the arguments on the maintainability of the complaint had also not been submitted by the counsels of the University and the winners of the election.

Prof Adnan and Prof Shah said that the Registrar GC University Lahore had intimated Justice (r) Sheikh Farooq three days in advance that the two members were not available for hearing on 12th April 2021 due to their engagement in the GCU Selection board.